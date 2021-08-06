Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,954 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.22% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,690,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 997,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 171,608 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

SDIV stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.