GNY (GNY) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $80.73 million and $155,319.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00056052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.46 or 0.00873745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00096306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042034 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.