Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $9.67

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.33. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 60,160 shares traded.

GFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after buying an additional 7,268,427 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 147.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 128,253 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 22.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

