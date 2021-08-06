Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 652,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 374,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 67,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 92,789 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNOG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.95. 770,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

