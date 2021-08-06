Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 2,467 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTIP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 439.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 88,096 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

