Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 213.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of CryoLife worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,412,000 after acquiring an additional 495,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 1.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 74,061 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CryoLife alerts:

In other CryoLife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRY opened at $27.17 on Friday. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 1.52.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.