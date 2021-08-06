Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 147.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Park National worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Park National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Park National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

