Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 181,721 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 181,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,363,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000.

HCICU opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

