Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,372 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $196.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.