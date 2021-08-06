Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 170,666 shares of company stock worth $2,670,239 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.