Goodwin Investment Advisory Acquires 481 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 962.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in General Motors were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after acquiring an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,208,000 after buying an additional 315,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 187,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,136,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

