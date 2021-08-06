Goodwin Investment Advisory Has $27.83 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 30.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $27,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 179,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.