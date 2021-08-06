GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.90 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04. GoPro has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $87,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,197 shares of company stock worth $5,337,487 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

