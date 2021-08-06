Grainger (LON:GRI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 308.60 ($4.03), with a volume of 462,034 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRI shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

Get Grainger alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 9.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Grainger’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 102 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £295.80 ($386.46).

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.