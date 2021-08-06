Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Announces Earnings Results

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$118.72 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE GTE opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$1.55.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

