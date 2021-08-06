Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.7-212.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.50 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

