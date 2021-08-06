Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

LOPE stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.50. 195,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,913. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

