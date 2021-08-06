Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $254-261 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.53 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.50. 195,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,913. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

