Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $15.45 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.30% of Hexcel worth $15,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,045,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,551,000 after buying an additional 29,714 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Hexcel stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. 1,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.52 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

