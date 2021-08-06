Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 10.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.85. 31,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,292. The company has a market cap of $370.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.