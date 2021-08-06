Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $9.86 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 95,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,910. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 147.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.