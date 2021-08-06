Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Unilever by 45.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,630,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE UL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.71. 22,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

