Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

