Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 3,778 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 4.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $70,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $280.31. 130,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,731. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $329.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

