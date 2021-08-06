Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Issues Earnings Results

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 56.42%.

GECC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GECC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Great Elm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

