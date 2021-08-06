Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 105 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRTX opened at $164.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $123.66 and a one year high of $249.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

