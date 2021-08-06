Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 36,758 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,215 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Transocean were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 29.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Transocean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Transocean by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 93,501 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

In related news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 in the last ninety days. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 3.67.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

