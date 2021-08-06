Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PING. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 370.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 637,953 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 182.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 509,179 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 1,064.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 288,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,747,985 shares of company stock worth $278,153,096. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PING stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

