Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $269,000 Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Premier were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 10.0% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Premier by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.87 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

