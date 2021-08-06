Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $297,000 Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 99.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 957,339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stantec were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Stantec by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 167.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 166,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 54.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 199,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70,382 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

Stantec stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.11. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

