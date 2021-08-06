Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.
Shares of TSE GWO traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.39. 99,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,691. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$25.17 and a 1 year high of C$38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.96.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.
