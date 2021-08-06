Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of TSE GWO traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.39. 99,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,691. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$25.17 and a 1 year high of C$38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.96.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.21.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

