Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$38.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.21.

GWO opened at C$38.18 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$25.06 and a one year high of C$38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.96. The company has a market cap of C$35.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

