Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Green Dot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GDOT. cut their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $47.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.48 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 1.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 26.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Green Dot by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 16.6% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $616,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $365,707 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.