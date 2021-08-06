Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.82 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.39.

