Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $391.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.04. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.50 and a twelve month high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

