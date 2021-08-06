Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,601 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,088,000 after purchasing an additional 891,793 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,839,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,081,000 after buying an additional 2,183,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.49. 6,278,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,188,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

