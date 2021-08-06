Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.12. 5,127,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,810,819. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25. The firm has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

