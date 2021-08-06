Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

NOC stock opened at $358.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

