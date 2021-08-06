Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes $278,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.55.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.