Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) & Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Head to Head Contrast

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

This table compares Gritstone bio and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -167.62% -53.29% -38.65% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -205.13% -337.04% -36.33%

This is a summary of current ratings for Gritstone bio and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 1 5 0 2.57

Gritstone bio presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 221.34%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 52.11%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gritstone bio and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $4.04 million 84.64 -$105.31 million ($2.79) -2.49 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $83.14 million 8.47 -$183.10 million ($3.12) -4.81

Gritstone bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gritstone bio beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma. The company is also developing AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105, AR-13503 SR, and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.