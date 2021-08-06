Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00870420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00096937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042056 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.