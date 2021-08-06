Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OMAB stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

