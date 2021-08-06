GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from GUD’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80.
GUD Company Profile
