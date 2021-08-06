Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.87. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.95 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Heo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,991.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

