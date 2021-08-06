GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Moore expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GXO. Truist assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $77.48.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.