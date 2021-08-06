Hacken Token (HAI) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $40.26 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00115926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00151037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,686.32 or 0.99816127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.74 or 0.00799118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,416,444 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.