Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 365.60 ($4.78). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 360.20 ($4.71), with a volume of 227,224 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 389.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46. The company has a market cap of £717.22 million and a PE ratio of 13.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

