Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HASI. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

HASI stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 89,813 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,725,000 after buying an additional 757,399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.