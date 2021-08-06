Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €187.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €170.94 ($201.10).

HNR1 traded up €3.80 ($4.47) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €145.45 ($171.12). 135,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €143.28. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

