HAPI (HAPI) Hits Market Cap of $8.42 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. HAPI has a total market cap of $8.42 million and $1.92 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HAPI has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $46.70 or 0.00110009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00056251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.05 or 0.00881137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00096712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00042223 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

